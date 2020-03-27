Left Menu
Your govt is 'humanity personified': Chandrababu Naidu to PM for Rs 1.75 cr 'timely package'

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'timely package' of Rs 1.75 crore to frontline warriors, farmers and the poor to combat the unprecedented situation arising out of COVID-19 outbreak and said that his government is 'humanity personified'.

  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 11:30 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 11:30 IST
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'timely package' of Rs 1.75 crore to frontline warriors, farmers and the poor to combat the unprecedented situation arising out of COVID-19 outbreak and said that his government is 'humanity personified'. In his letter to the Prime Minister, the TDP chief hailed Modi for his clarion call for Janata Curfew on March 22, and said: "India, with its huge diversity and large population is on the edge of COVID-19 threat. However, we are confident that India under your able leadership would effectively retaliate the threat of corona virus by setting an example to the rest of the world."

"Rs 1,75,000 crore package to support various sections of the society is highly lauded. In this context, Rs 50 lakh insurance cover introduced for frontline warriors (doctors and other health workers fighting COVID-19) comes at a right time as tribute to their sacrifice," he said. Naidu also praised the Centre for rendering financial package to farmers, ex-gratia to poor women and free gas cylinders to poor families. "Support to low wage earners in organised sector and senior citizens are right steps towards protecting them from the ill-effects of COVID-19 lock down. Efforts to ensure that no Indian goes to bed on empty stomach is a proof that your government is 'humanity personified'," he said.

"Distribution of pulses to ensure that everyone gets proper nourishment is visionary in its thought and action. Increase of wages under MNREGA, benefitting workers in organised sector through Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), granting additional credit to women self-help groups (SHGs) are timely and appropriate steps to build confidence among the poor and downtrodden of our society in ably fighting COVID-19," he added. Naidu further called for the Prime Minister's attention to another sector that works as the backbone of the Indian economy - micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) - suggesting a financial package to stimulate the economy.

"It is pertinent, as you are aware, to provide a financial package to stimulate economy in this turbulent time. Under your able guidance and smart leadership, we are confident that very soon India will not only recover from the threat of COVID-19, but also would bounce back to its rightful place in the global economy," he said. (ANI)

