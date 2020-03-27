Roads deserted in Bengal as people stay indoors on third day

Vast swathes of West Bengal wore a deserted look on Friday as people preferred to stay indoors on the third day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday evening announced a three-week lockdown in the country, as part of the central government's measures to fight against the pandemic.

Private and public vehicle operators largely stayed off the roads, while business establishments, barring those dealing with essential commodities, remained shut. Only a few people were seen shoving each at market places, even as many adhered to the social distancing rules while buying items at groceries.

Several shops selling essentials hung posters which said No social distancing, No goods. Major railway stations, bus terminals and thoroughfares were eerily silent, with only police vehicles and those associated with emergency services seen passing by.

Civic workers were seen sanitising parks and bus stands in parts of the state capital. Vendors did not deliver newspapers in most parts of the state for the fourth consecutive day on Friday, despite repeated pleas by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Police personnel were seen using megaphones, urging people to remain indoors, and refrain from hoarding items, as the government has ensured steady supply of food grains, LPG and other essential commodities. More than 2,000 people have been arrested in the state this week for violating the lockdown order.

West Bengal has reported ten Covid-19 cases so far. One of them, a 57-year-old man, died at a private hospital earlier this week.

