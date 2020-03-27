Santosh Gangwar to donate salary to PM Relief Fund to fight COVID-19

Union Minister of State(i/c) for Labour and Employment Shri Santosh Gangwar has decided to donate one month's salary to Prime Minister's Relief Fund for relief work following the outbreak of COVID-19. Announcing this Shri Gangwar said, " We are contributing to fight the epidemic caused by COVID-19, in one way or the other. I have decided to make a contribution of my one month's salary to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund towards combating the pandemic."

Shri Gangwar also stated that under the leadership Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Govt has been swift in taking appropriate and timely relief measures for common people especially the poor and the workers.

(With Inputs from PIB)

