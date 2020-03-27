Goa authority to take over Madgaon railway station platforms to provide shelter to homeless: Order

The Disaster Management Authority, Goa, will take over platforms of the Madgaon railway station to provide shelter to homeless people in view of the lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to an order

The order from Collector and Chairperson of South Goa District Disaster Management Authority Ajit Roy has issued a requisition under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 of the services of all platforms and station premises of Madgaon Railway Station which belongs to the Konkan Railway for shelter homes effective immediately

The requisition has been made to the station master of the railway station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

