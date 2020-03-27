No new coronavirus case in Gujarat in last 12 hours: Jayanti Ravi

No new case of coronavirus has been reported from Gujarat in the last 12 hours, state health secretary Jayanti Ravi said on Friday. "In the last 12 hours no coronavirus positive case has been reported in Gujarat," Jayanti Ravi Principal Secretary (Health), Gujarat government said addressing the media here.

In Gujarat so far, there are total 43 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, according to the data compiled by the Union Health Ministry. There have been 3 deaths linked to COVID-19 reported from the state so far. As per data shared by the state health department Ahmedabad has reported 15 cases, Surat has 7, Rajkot 4, Vadodara 8, Gandhinagar 7, Bhavnagar 1 and Kutch 1.

"Today in Surat those who have been quarantined in government or home quarantine or private quarantine for them we had started a COVID-19 tracking application. We had started a project in Surat. Looking at its success in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Baroda, Rajkot too we have started its pilot today. We appeal to those quarantined to download this application. It will enable us to track your location and map them and be useful for the public too," Jayanti Ravi said. According to the Central government, the cases of COVID-19 are on a rise every day and so far there have been 640 active cases of novel coronavirus in India which includes 66 recoveries and 17 fatalities.

The number of cases tested positive in the country for coronavirus stood at 724 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

