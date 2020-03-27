Armed forces deliver spraying machines to Srinagar Municipal Corporation to combat coronavirus

In a joint action by the Indian Army and Air Force, around 150 back-mounted spraying machines and 2000 liter spraying compound was on Friday delivered to Srinagar Municipal Corporation to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "Today, we handed over around 150 back-mounted spraying machines and 2000 liter spraying compound to Srinagar Municipal Corporation, which was brought by Indian Air Force through the air," Brigadier Amit Rao told reporters here.

He said that these materials will be effective in the fight against coronavirus in the region. An official in the local administration said that they had requested the Indian Air Force to provide these materials to effectively sanitize the region and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"We had requested for back-mounted spraying machines and chemicals to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the region and sanitise the region. Mayor and Commissioner recently took up the matter with Air Force and Army," the official said. He said that these machines and chemicals were brought from Surat.

This comes as the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has claimed 17 lives and infected 724 people as on Friday. (ANI)

