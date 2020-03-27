GoAir offers to carry out emergency services and repatriation of citizens

GoAir has reached out to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and offered its services in the wake of the nationwide lockdown. The Wadia-Group controlled low-cost carrier has offered its aircraft, pilots, cabin crew and airport staff to carry out emergency services and repatriation of citizens.

The letter submitted to the ministry offers the following services--Ship cargo on behalf of the government, ship essential services such as medicines, food grains et al, ship manpower who would carry out the emergency services: doctors, nurses, para medics, relief workers, repatriate Indian citizens who are stuck overseas and bring them back home, repatriate expats in our country back to their base countries and repatriate Indian citizens within our various states and Union Territories "GoAir has always maintained a 'nation before company' approach and the airline is fully supportive of the initiatives announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In fact, GoAir was the only airline to respond to Prime Minister's clarion call to observe Janata Curfew and we suspended all our flights on Sunday March 22, 2020. With our state-of-the-art fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft, GoAir is on stand-by for any flight that the government may want us to fly," said Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir. (ANI)

