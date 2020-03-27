Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madgaon railway station platforms in Goa to provide shelter to homeless

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 16:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 16:02 IST
Madgaon railway station platforms in Goa to provide shelter to homeless

The Disaster Management Authority in Goa will take over platforms of the Madgaon railway station to provide shelter to the homeless people in the wake of the lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to an order. Three persons, all with travel history to abroad, tested positive in Goa for the deadly COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The order from Ajit Roy, the collector and chairperson of the South Goa District Disaster Management Authority, has issued a requisition under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, of the services of all platforms and station premises of the Madgaon railway station, which belongs to the Konkan Railway, for shelter homes effective immediately. The requisition has been made to the station master of the railway station.

Madgaon railway station in Goa has direct rail connection with several major cities in India like New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. It has four platforms, which will now be used as shelters for the homeless. Goa has a steady onslaught of migrant population coming into the state for employment and in the decade preceding 2011, 1.35-lakh people migrated there from other states, according to the Census 2011.

Goa receives the most migrants from its neighbouring states of Karnataka and Maharashtra, the data revealed. While persons from Karnataka migrated the most into Goa, with over 53,000 shifting residence to the state, Maharashtra came second with 30,644 migrating from there to Goa, as per Census 2011. PTI ASG SMN HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Myer to close stores, temporarily shed 10,000 employees

Australias Myer Holdings said on Friday it will shut all its stores for four weeks and temporarily shed 10,000 employees, as the spread of coronavirus leaves much of the country confined to their homes. After more than 3,000 cases of corona...

POLL-U.S. men less likely to heed health warnings as coronavirus death toll mounts

As America converts itself into a nation of shut-ins, one group appears to be less interested than others in following the ever-lengthening list of health tips aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic men.According to a March...

International tourism to plunge up to 30% due to virus: UN

The number of international tourist arrivals will fall by 20-30 percent in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus, the World Tourism Organization said FridayIt was revising lower a previous forecast of a 1.0-3.0 percent dropThis would lead to an...

UPDATE 2-S.Africa struggles to adapt to lockdown after first coronavirus deaths

South Africans woke up under lockdown on Friday, struggling to adapt to some of the toughest restrictions in the world as the country recorded its first coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases rose above 1,000. The 21-day lockdown came into ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020