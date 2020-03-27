UP CM constitutes 'Team-11' to beat corona

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set up "Team-11" comprising of as many inter-departmental committees to fight the coronavirus spread and its multi-lateral fallouts on multiple fronts ranging from ensuring medicare to victims to the supply of essentials and tackle long marches of jobless workers back home. Each of the committees will be haded by a senior bureaucrat of the state while the the chief minister himself will be the head of the Team 11, an official statement said.

"The CM has constituted "Team- 11" to monitor the situation arising out of the coronavirus spread as per the specific responsibilities assigned to them," Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Awanish Awasthi said. He has formed 11 inter-departmental committees with over two dozen senior government officials working at crucial levels under the CM's supervision, he added. The first committee, headed by the state's chief secretary, has been tasked with the responsibility to coordinate with the Union and various state governments on various crucial issues.

This coordination committee has also been tasked to make students and other working people to stay where they are through all the departments connected with education and employment exchange, he said. The second committee, headed by the Infrastructure and Industrial Development commissioner, has been tasked to ensure timely payment of maintenance allowances, salary, honorarium etc to various classes of workers including the regular employees, daily wagers and contractual ones working in various industrial and commercial units during the lockdown. This committee has to ensure solution to various problems related to it at the government and district administration levels, he said. The third committee, headed by the Agricultural Production commissioner will coordinate with the districts to provide necessary materials and items. Problems encountered in interdistrict and intra-district transport have to be resolved by them. The committee will ensure the delivery of essential commodities like milk, vegetables and ration etc through home delivery to the public in the entire state. The committee will also ensure that all necessary materials are available to the public at a reasonable price and there should be no hoarding and black-marketing of essentials and other commodities, the officer said.

The fourth committee, headed by additional chief secretary (Home, Information and Public Relations) will review actions for the enforcement of lockdown and provide accurate information to the media immediately. Effective action will have to be ensured against hoarders and those involved in black-marketing, Awasthi said. The fifth one, headed by the additional chief secretary (Revenue) will work to set up control rooms at the state level and in all districts and regularly review their work to ensure that the queries and requests of people reach the right officer and department.

The sixth committee headed by principal secretary (Health) will coordinate with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, besides ensuring effective treatment and medicare of the suspected and infected coronavirus patients in the state. This committee here will also ensure medical arrangements related to the COVID- 19 in the state, including creation of isolation wards and procurement of medicines and masks etc in the hospital.

Apart from developing quarantine facilities in hospitals other than home quarantine, the work of this committee is also to strengthen arrangements in medical colleges, district hospitals and community health centres in the district. This committee will also ensure the provision of drinking water, sanitation and sanitization in all urban and rural areas of the state and review it regularly. Besides, there will be a committee headed by the principal secretary (Animal Husbandry) to ensure the arrangement of animal fodder and supply of essential medicines. Another committee headed by director general of police will ensure cleanliness in all the jails, training centres and PAC battalions of the state. This committee will also keep the forces deployed in the PAC battalion and training centres as reserves, so that they can be deployed in the field when needed.

There will also be a committee to study the impact on the economy due to the epidemic and to prepare a future strategy besides ensuring effective procurement of farmers' crops like wheat, potatoes, mustard etc..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.