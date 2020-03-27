Left Menu
Two Satellite Control Rooms formed in Uttarakhand to monitor COVID-19 spread

The Uttarakhand government has formed two Satellite Control Rooms in Dehradun and Haridwar to manage the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The Uttarakhand government has formed two Satellite Control Rooms in Dehradun and Haridwar to manage the coronavirus pandemic in the state. The satellite control room in Dehradun will monitor the situation in 10 districts of the state. While another control room in Haridwar will monitor the situation in Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar.

The director of National Health Mission, Yugal Kishor Pant, while speaking to ANI said, "The purpose of creating the satellite control rooms is to monitor the persons who have come into contact with the coronavirus-affected persons and send them to isolation wards as soon as possible." There have been four confirmed cases of coronavirus positive patients in Uttarakhand, including one foreign national.

A total of 724 positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in India, including 47 foreign nationals, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. 17 persons have lost their lives due to this disease in the country. (ANI)

