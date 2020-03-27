Buses take 84 people stranded in Delhi to U'khand
Around 84 people stranded in the national capital due to the lockdown were transported to their different destinations in Uttarakhand.
Around 84 people stranded in the national capital due to the lockdown were transported to their different destinations in Uttarakhand.
The transport facility was made available to them at the intervention of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.
They have been sent to Dehradun, Haldwani, and Tanakpur in three buses and will be sent to their homes after their medical check-up. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Uttarakhand
- Tanakpur
- Haldwani
- Dehradun
ALSO READ
Plea alleges hate speeches by Sonia, Khurshid and BJP leaders: HC seeks Delhi Police's response
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor moves Delhi HC against summons in defamation case over his "scorpion on Shivling" remark.
712 FIRs registered so far, over 200 accused arrested: Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa on northeast Delhi violence.
HC seeks Delhi Police's response on plea alleging hate speeches by Cong's Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid and BJP's Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra.
Contact Indian students stranded in Iran in wake of coronavirus outbreak there: Delhi HC to Centre.