People stranded in Haridwar leave for home

People from different parts of the country stranded here since the imposition of lockdown were despatched in a bus on Friday for their destinations. Pilgrims and tourists left for their destinations in a 52-seater private bus hired by them with the permission of the district administration, an official said

Around 2,300 pilgrims out of whom 1,500 are from Gujarat are still stranded in different dharamshalas and hotels of the holy town because of the lockdown

District tourist office is issuing passenger passes to pilgrims to facilitate their return home. District tourist officer Seema Nautiyal said all stranded pilgrims and tourists will be despatched to their homes in a gradual way.

