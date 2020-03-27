Exempt ‘divyangjan’ from essential services duty: Central govt tells its depts
All Central government departments have been asked to exempt employees with disabilities from essential services duty, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Friday
All ministries and departments may keep in mind that such employees are exempted while drawing up roster of staff to attend to essential services, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Personnel Ministry