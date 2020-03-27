Five of a family test positive for Covid-19 in Bengal, total

Five members of a family,including three children, tested positive for Covid-19 in WestBengal on Friday, taking the number of such cases in the stateto 15, a senior health official said

Among the five are a nine-month-old baby, a six-year-old girl, a 11-year-old boy, and two women aged 27 and 45, hesaid

The 27-year-old woman had recently visited Delhi,where she came in contact with a person from the UK, theofficial added.

