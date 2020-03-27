Seven more test positive for COVID-19 in UP; count rises to 50: Official

Seven more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 50, a health official said. Of the seven fresh cases, Noida reported four, Ghaziabad two and Agra one, Director Information Shishir told PTI. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in Noida has gone up to 18. Agra has so far reported 10 cases, Lucknow eight, Ghaziabad five, Pilibhit two and Lakhimpur-Kheri, Moradabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Jaunpur, Shamli and Baghpat one case each.

Of the total 50 coronavirus patients in the state, 14 have been cured and discharged from hospitals. Those cured include seven from Agra, four from Noida, two from Ghaziabad and one from Lucknow. The UP health department is planing to make Level-1 COVID hospitals operational in all 75 districts of the state at the earliest to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, according to an official release. The state has developed a web-based application, "Quarantine tracking app", to track the health of people who have recently returned from abroad. A message is being sent to every traveller with request to download the app. After downloading the app, they can fill their details in the webform and can update their health status on the application daily for next 28 days. If they report any symptom on any day, an alert will be sent to the state control room and a medical team will visit them for assistance.

