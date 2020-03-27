Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven more test positive for COVID-19 in UP; count rises to 50: Official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 21:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 21:45 IST
Seven more test positive for COVID-19 in UP; count rises to 50: Official

Seven more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 50, a health official said. Of the seven fresh cases, Noida reported four, Ghaziabad two and Agra one, Director Information Shishir told PTI. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in Noida has gone up to 18. Agra has so far reported 10 cases, Lucknow eight, Ghaziabad five, Pilibhit two and Lakhimpur-Kheri, Moradabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Jaunpur, Shamli and Baghpat one case each.

Of the total 50 coronavirus patients in the state, 14 have been cured and discharged from hospitals. Those cured include seven from Agra, four from Noida, two from Ghaziabad and one from Lucknow. The UP health department is planing to make Level-1 COVID hospitals operational in all 75 districts of the state at the earliest to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, according to an official release. The state has developed a web-based application, "Quarantine tracking app", to track the health of people who have recently returned from abroad. A message is being sent to every traveller with request to download the app. After downloading the app, they can fill their details in the webform and can update their health status on the application daily for next 28 days. If they report any symptom on any day, an alert will be sent to the state control room and a medical team will visit them for assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Business briefs

Invest India, under the commerce and industry Ministry, on Friday said it has launched a Business Immunity Platform to help businesses and investors get real-time updates on Indias active response to COVID-19. As of Friday morning, it said ...

Golf-Evian Championship moved to August due to coronavirus

The Evian Championship, the fourth womens golf major of the year, has been moved to August from July due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Friday. The tournament, due to take place at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France, is t...

Priyanka urges govt to help migrants walking down to their villages, says it is 'out duty'

Amid reports of migrant workers walking down to their villages due to a lockdown in the country, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday urged the government to help them reach their homes. In a video message, she said she was paine...

COVID-19 lockdown: Mathura admin launches food scheme for people stranded in the district

The administration in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura district has launched a scheme to provide food to the people who are stranded here due to the country-wide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, officials said. The facility would be avail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020