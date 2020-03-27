Left Menu
2-day online ideathon underway to mitigate uncertainties related to COVID-19

Fight Corona IDEAthon, a two-day online event, began on Friday and aims to scout for accessible and affordable technological solutions that can contain the rapid spread of coronavirus, ease the mounting pressure and ensure a quick return to normalcy.

  ANI
  New Delhi
  27-03-2020
  • Created: 27-03-2020 22:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Fight Corona IDEAthon, a two-day online event, began on Friday and aims to scout for accessible and affordable technological solutions that can contain the rapid spread of coronavirus, ease the mounting pressure and ensure a quick return to normalcy. It is an initiative jointly organised by MHRD Innovation Cell, AICTE, MEITY Startup Hub, InnovatioCuris and other institutions of global and national prominence offering support in terms of technology, knowledge, outreach with Forge Accelerator as the partner incubator, according to an official statement.

Registration for the IDEAthon was closed at 6 pm on March 26. More than 5,000 entries have been received and they will subsequently be shortlisted further based on their progress during the event. During the two-day IDEAthon, startups and innovators shall be guided by domain experts, healthcare providers and professionals, and innovation experts from across the country through a virtual platform in their pursuit of ideating and innovating technically feasible and economically viable solutions to the curated set of problems.

"Online webinars, masterclasses and live one-one mentoring sessions are organised to support innovators with a focus to guide in technical design, innovation acceleration and rapid development of their prototypes," the statement said. "Challenges and problem statements have been sought from healthcare professionals, government officials and other stakeholders working on the ground and are curated under eight different categories such as -- personal hygiene and protection, awareness, preparedness and responsible behaviour, medical systems - diagnostic and therapeutic, screening, testing and monitoring - devices and IT/digital/data solutions, protecting most vulnerable groups, community task forces/working groups, remote work and remote education, stabilising affected businesses and the open category where one has the flexibility to choose and solve their own challenges," it added.

Problem statements of high magnitude soliciting innovative technological solutions like the design of reusable or washable masks, a system that can disinfect currency notes or coins, mobile applications with an ability to provide right, reliable and authentic information to curb infection and the spread of panic, a non-invasive diagnostic kit, alternate solutions for ventilators to treat patients who face chronic breathing problems, storage kits to collect test samples from homes and transport them to laboratories were put forth for student innovators, educators, researchers, professionals and startups to ideate and innovate feasible products. AICTE Chairman, Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe said, "COVID-19 is spreading at an unprecedented scale to several countries across the globe affecting more than four lakh people to emerge as the largest pandemic the world has witnessed in modern times."

"The rapid outbreak and its aftermath have led to an alarming crisis, testing the limits of resources and capacities of every country in terms of diagnosing the suspected, isolating and treating the infected and creating an actionable awareness among the people, the importance of exercising a socially responsible behaviour to contain the spread. I am sure this ideathon will pave way for all these," he added. Ideas and solutions that demonstrate a proof of potential shall be awarded cash prizes up to Rs seven lakh (sponsored by AICTE and AWS) and shall be offered innovation grants up to Rs 40 lakh to enable them to accelerate further development of their ideas and prototypes.

Selected startups and innovators shall be offered incubation support with access to industry partners, industrial-grade prototyping lab and pilot production facilities, co-working facilities, business support services, mentoring and expertise in tech, strategy and venture development and corporate grants. (ANI)

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

