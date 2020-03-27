Coronawarriors to help and serve people 24x7: UP CM announces helpline number
Amid the outbreak of Coronavirus, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced a helpline number to address the problems of the people during the lockdown period.
"In these challenging times of coronavirus outbreak, we are committed to fulfilling the requirements of every person of the state. @CMHelpline1076 CM Helpline: 1076 is in service 24*7 to know your problem and solve them. Here, the corona warriors are eager to serve you. Use when required: 1076," read the Chief Minister's tweet roughly translated from Hindi.
The number of cases tested positive for coronavirus rose to 724 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
