Curfew relaxations in Shimla, Kullu on Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm

  Shimla
  Updated: 27-03-2020 23:25 IST
  Created: 27-03-2020 23:25 IST
Himachal Pradesh authorities have decided to relax the curfew for three hours on Saturday in some districts to enable residents to buy essentials such as milk and groceries, officials said. The curfew will be relaxed in Shimla and Kullu from 10 am to 1 pm, in Kangra and Solan from 8 am to 11 am and in Hamirpur from 7 am to 10 am on March 28, officials said. The respective deputy commissioners of the districts decided in meetings held on Friday that the curfew will now be relaxed for three hours instead of six hours earlier, the officials said

The curfew has been imposed in the state to implement the nationwide lockdown applied to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. PTI DJI RDMRDM

