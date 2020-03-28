Left Menu
329 FIRs registered against lockdown violators in J&K so far: DGP

  PTI
  Jammu
  Updated: 28-03-2020 00:37 IST
  • Created: 28-03-2020 00:37 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police has so far registered 329 FIRs against people who violated lockdown orders enforced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a senior police officer said. Thousands of police personnel along with other security forces are on the ground to make sure that the orders are being adhered to by the people, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said.  He said 329 FIRs were registered against violators and 600 vehicles and shops were seized and closed for non-compliance of the orders. The DGP said some persons who were arrested by the police were later released after a detailed briefing about the threat posed by the virus.

The police on Friday registered 30 FIRs across the Union Territory, he said. In the Kashmir zone, 26 FIRs were registered and in the Jammu zone four FIRs, the DGP said. Singh said that to create awareness about the coronavirus on a large-scale short audio clips in Urdu, Kashmiri and Dogri languages were posted on social media sites.

Loud speakers were used to make the people aware even in the remote areas about the preventive measures and to make them understand that staying at home is the best remedy to tackle this disease, he said. He said that the messages of social, political and religious leaders were also used to promote preventive measures and social distancing. Singh said people don't have to panic as thousands of officers and jawans are on the ground and every possible assistance will be provided as and when required. He said besides fighting the deadly virus all necessary security arrangements are also in place across Jammu and Kashmir.

Police in Nagrota, Jammu, roped in Panchayat Raj Institutions and volunteers to encourage people to voluntarily disclose their travel history. So far, 32 people have been traced, the DGP said..

