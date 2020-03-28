Woman held for spreading fake news on COVID-19 in WB

A woman in Kolkata was arrested on Saturday for allegedly spreading fake news pertaning to spread of coronavirus. The accused identified as Chandrima Bhowmik (29) was put behind the bars for posting a fake social media post about a Beliaghata doctor being infected with COVID-19.

On Friday, Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee during her press conference had raised this issue and instructed Kolkata Police Commissioner to investigate and take necessary action in the matter. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

