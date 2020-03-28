6 more test positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat

Six more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat, said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department of the state.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases now stands at 53 in the state while the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 873 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of active cases in the country rose to 775, while 78 patients have been cured and discharged. The number of deaths due to the infection stood at 19 and one patient has migrated. (ANI)

