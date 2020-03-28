Locals turn good samaritans, distribute food to poor outside Gurdwara Bangla Sahib

As people are facing a tough time in the national capital in light of the 21-day countrywide lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19, some good samaritans have come to their rescue. On Saturday morning, scores of locals distributed food and water to the needy outside Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Connaught Place.

The poor people were seen practising social distancing while receiving the food and were sitting at least a metre away from each other, consuming their meals. Meanwhile, the streets of the national capital's famous Gole Market continue to remain deserted due to the lockdown. People across the city are taking all precautionary measures to prevent themselves from falling prey to the disease by sanitising their hands and practising social distancing while buying essential commodities such as fruits and vegetables.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 873 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported. (ANI)

