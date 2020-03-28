Kerala religious leaders urge people to follow restrictions imposed on entry to pilgrim centres

Religious leaders in Kerala, including that of the Christian community, on Saturday said that certain restrictions have been placed on the entry to pilgrim centres in the wake of coronavirus outbreak and urged all to comply with government orders. "As everybody knows, a lockdown has been clamped all over the country. To curb the spread of the virus, we have enforced certain restrictions on entry to pilgrim centres," said the religious leaders in a joint statement.

They also said, "All are requested to co-operate with such restrictions and to make use of the situation in a highly creative way." This comes in the backdrop of the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare which confirmed the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 as 873, of which 173 cases were reported in Kerala. (ANI)

