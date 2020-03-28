Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID spell: Animals explore deserted streets as humans stay indoors

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 15:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 15:23 IST
COVID spell: Animals explore deserted streets as humans stay indoors

With humans under lockdown, many wild animals, including the endangered species, have been spotted on the deserted streets at several places in the country. India is under the biggest lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed 19 lives and infected over 800 people in the country. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officials shared videos of wild animals, including the critically endangered Malabar large-spotted civet which was last seen in 1990, taking over the streets in absence of human interference. IFS officer Sushant Nanda shared a video of the Malabar large-spotted civet roaming on the streets of Kozhikode in Kerala. "Now it's turn of the Malabar large spotted civet on the road. Critically endangered with fewer than 250 matured individuals. Endemic to western ghats, not seen since 1990 surfaced at Kozhikode during present lockdown," he said in a tweet accompanying the video

In another tweet, he shared a photo from Noida Sector 38 in which a Nilgai (blue bull) can be seen roaming on the streets. The officer also shared a video showing a Chital (spotted deer) running on the lanes of Dehradun. Another IFS officer Parveen Kaswan tweeted a video in which sambar deer could be seen on the streets of Chandigarh. Mass nesting of endangered olive ridleys at the Rushikulya River mouth in Odisha was another such rare sight. Forest officials found an extremely rare albino turtle there. Nanda shared the video with the caption, "Arribada (mass nesting) of Olive Turtles are almost over off the coast of Odisha. 10000+ were recorded tonight (March 26). It will now be sporadic. It was bit late this time. Happened during daylight at Rushikulya mouth, after 2015. An Albino was recorded by the staff for the first time". Animal rights activist Gauri Mulekhi said the COVID spell has demonstrated how nature can rebound and flourish in the absence of human interference. "We have pushed the boundaries of nature and cornered wildlife to near extinction over decades of industrialisation and urbanisation. The COVID spell has demonstrated how nature can rebound and flourish in the absence of human interference. Even in the urban areas, it is heartening to hear and see all kinds of birds and small mammals making an appearance," she told PTI. "A big lesson to learn is to stop worldwide deforestation, minimise consumption and thereby industrialisation and take a step back to a global lifestyle more aligned with nature," she added. PTI UZM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending change in supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: JSPL distributes mask, sanitiser to prevent virus spread

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd JSPL on Saturday said it has engaged women SHGs to manufacture over one lakh masks and distribute them to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The company said&#160;JSPL Foundation, which is its philanthropic arm, i...

COVID-19: Siliguri Municipal Corporation conservancy workers keep city clean risking own lives

As the country grapples with the COVID-19 crisis, the conservancy workers of Siliguri Municipal Corporation SMC have been putting their own lives at risk to ensure that the city stays clean and hygiene is maintained. We have been bleaching ...

For those serving the nation, Pitstop offers vehicle repairs

Pitstop has launched the AtYourService campaign in nine cities - Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad as a service to the ones who are serving the nation, without any service or labour charges. D...

UNHCHR condemns pardoning of Lanka army officer who killed Tamil civilians

The UN Human Rights chief has condemned the pardoning and release of a former Sri Lankan army officer sentenced to death for killing eight Tamil civilians, including four children, during the islands bloody ethnic war in 2000. The UN High C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020