COVID-19 : Northern Railway makes first prototype of hospital isolation coach

The Northern Railway has successfully made the first prototype of hospital isolation coach for COVID-19 patients.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 16:31 IST
COVID-19 : Northern Railway makes first prototype of hospital isolation coach
The first prototype of isolation coach for COVID-19 patients made by Northern Railway. . Image Credit: ANI

The Northern Railway has successfully made the first prototype of hospital isolation coach for COVID-19 patients. "After clearance when the prototype will be finalized, 10 railway coaches per week will be converted into isolation wards for Covid-19 patients by each Zonal Railway and the same shall be placed all across India to fight against COVID -19," a press release from the Northern Railway said.

In order to construct an isolation cabin prototype for the patients, the middle berth has been removed from one side of the coach while all three berths have been removed in front of the patient berth. All ladders for climbing up the berths have also been removed. The bathrooms, aisle areas and other areas have also been modified to prepare the isolation coach, the press release said. Salient Features of Hospital Isolation Coach are converting two toilets into bathroom by plugging the toilet pan and proper flooring. Provision of hand shower, one bucket and mug in each bathroom.

"Removal of patient side middle birth. Plugging the lower portion of the compartment by plywood. Provision of the partition of compreg board from the aisle side for isolation of compartment. Provision of 220 V elect point in each compartment for medical instruments. Provision of air curtain in each compartment. There are 10 isolation ward in each coach. There is provision of 415 volt supply extremely also. Coaches are being sanitized properly before and after the execution of work," the press release said. Moreover, the railways are ready to make such coaches after receiving clearance, if the need arises in future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

