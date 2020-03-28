Left Menu
Kejriwal appeals to migrant workers not to leave, says arranging food, shelter for them

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 17:49 IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to migrant workers not to leave Delhi due to the coronavirus lockdown, assuring them that his government is arranging food and shelter for them. Addressing a press conference online, he said AAP government ministers and party's MLAs were visiting different areas and appealing to migrant workers to not to go to their home states.

He said sight shelters, with food and water facility, have been set up in the city’s border areas to accommodate the migrant workers who are leaving for their home states on foot. But they are concerned as they believe the lockdown period will be long, he added. He said over 800 centres in the city are distributing free food to the poor and the needy. As many as 1,000 fair price shops in the city have started distribution of 7.5 kg free ration per individual, he said.

About 71 lakh people will get free ration, he said..

