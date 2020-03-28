Despite having valid passes, Panaji vendors complain of 'shortage of supply'

As people waited in long queues to buy vegetables, vendors in Panaji have complained of shortage of supply despite having valid passes. The vegetable vendors have urged the government for providing facility at the state border.

"We have started selling vegetables today after getting the permit on Friday. When we came today, most of the items were sold within an hour. There is shortage of supply. There are not much changes in price. The government must provide some facility for stock at the state borders and check posts. There is a long queue outside shops. On Sunday, we might face more problems," said a local vegetable vendor. Echoing similar sentiments, another vendor said, "We have taken permit from the magistrate. But we have received less stock from Karnataka. Right now we don't know about tomorrow. There is shortage of supply."

On Saturday, people were seen waiting in long queues outside few vegetable shops. "I have been standing in queue since a long time waiting for my turn. Let us see whatever will be left. I will buy that," one person said.

Another person said, "The situation is not very good. At least the horticulture shops should have been kept open for vegetables. Many of the shops for essential commodities are not open." (ANI)

