Left Menu
Development News Edition

Despite having valid passes, Panaji vendors complain of 'shortage of supply'

As people waited in long queues to buy vegetables, vendors in Panaji have complained of shortage of supply despite having valid passes.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Panaji (Goa)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 18:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 18:57 IST
Despite having valid passes, Panaji vendors complain of 'shortage of supply'
People standing in queue outside a vegetable shop in Panaji. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As people waited in long queues to buy vegetables, vendors in Panaji have complained of shortage of supply despite having valid passes. The vegetable vendors have urged the government for providing facility at the state border.

"We have started selling vegetables today after getting the permit on Friday. When we came today, most of the items were sold within an hour. There is shortage of supply. There are not much changes in price. The government must provide some facility for stock at the state borders and check posts. There is a long queue outside shops. On Sunday, we might face more problems," said a local vegetable vendor. Echoing similar sentiments, another vendor said, "We have taken permit from the magistrate. But we have received less stock from Karnataka. Right now we don't know about tomorrow. There is shortage of supply."

On Saturday, people were seen waiting in long queues outside few vegetable shops. "I have been standing in queue since a long time waiting for my turn. Let us see whatever will be left. I will buy that," one person said.

Another person said, "The situation is not very good. At least the horticulture shops should have been kept open for vegetables. Many of the shops for essential commodities are not open." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Death toll from coronavirus in Europe surges past 20,000: AFP. NSA

Death toll from coronavirus in Europe surges past 20,000 AFP. NSA...

Mumbai hospital units sealed after doctor dies of COVID-19

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has sealed the intensive care unit, CT scan and some other facilities in Mumbais Saifee Hospital after a 85- year-old retired urologist died of COVID-19 and his 50-year- old son tested positive for the...

COVID-19: Justice N V Ramana contributes Rs 3 lakh to relief funds

Supreme Court Judge Justice N V Ramana on Saturday donated Rs 3 lakh to various relief funds, including the Prime Minister Relief Fund, to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Justice Ramana, the senior-most judge in the apex court after Chief ...

AP reports 14th COVID-19 case

Amaravati, Mar 28 PTI The 14th positive case of coronavirus was reported in Andhra Pradesh on SaturdayA 23-year-old worker, a native of Rajasthan currently residing in Sanjamala Mandal of Kurnool district, tested positive for coronavirus, d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020