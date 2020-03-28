Judge, cops distribute food, masks in Punjab's Kapurthala

A judge and some police officials in Punjab's Kapurthala district distributed essential items to the people on Saturday. Kapurthala District and Sessions Judge Kishore Kumar, accompanied by Chief Judicial Magistrate Ajit Pal Singh, distributed ration at Guru Nanak Ashram, Sukhjit Ashram and Arya Vatsalya Greh Vaidic Ashram, an official statement said.

The judge urged others to offer help to the needy in these difficult times, it said. Meanwhile, DSP Surinder Chand and SHO Onkar Singh Brar distributed food, face masks, gloves and hand sanitizers among the poor in Sabzi Mandi and Dana Mandi areas.

The two officers also demonstrated how to wear a mask and use sanitizer to the children..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.