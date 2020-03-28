WB labourers who recently returned to village quarantine themselves on tree

Villagers of Vangidi village in Balarampur in Purulia district, who have recently returned from Chennai, have quarantined themselves for 14 days on a tree since they do not have a separate room in their houses for isolation in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. Seven villagers of Vangidi, who are in quarantine, were all working as labourers in Chennai.

Before coming back to their village, they visited doctors who advised them to stay under 14-day home quarantine. Since these labourers did not have a separate room in their house, they decided to stay on tree near their village. Bijoy Sing Laya, a villager said, "We came from Chennai. We came through Berhampur via vehicle. We are now good here. Doctors have told us to stay under home quarantine for 14 days and maintain distance. But in our house, we do not have personal rooms and our villagers discussed that we can stay here."

"Now we are on our own, we will be staying in here comfortably maintaining all rules. In the morning we are served breakfast here. In the afternoon and evening, we are served with rice. Water is also available here with food. We also have a stove to boil the water and cook food," he added. These villagers have tied cloth on the tree branches to sit, where they are quarantining amid COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.