Nagpur: Man killed by kin of girl he eloped with; 4 arrested

A 27-year-old man was killed inNagpur allegedly by the kin of the woman he had eloped withsome weeks ago, police said on Saturday

Nitesh Satokhiya had eloped with Saba Parveen on March1, an official said

"The woman's family called Satokhiya to a paan shop inVitaa Bhatti Chowk on Friday to discuss marriage and thenstabbed him to death. We have arrested Sheikh Naushad, AyanPathan, Sheikh Sharukh and Aftaf Pathan," the Yashodhara Nagarpolice station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.