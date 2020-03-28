Issue fatwa to close all mosques: Ex-minorities commission chairperson to Dar-ul-Uloom

Tahir Mahmood, a former chairperson of the National Minorities Commission, has urged Dar-ul-Uloom, Deoband, to issue a fatwa for the closure of all mosques in the country in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. In a letter, Mahmood urged the rector of the Islamic university to ask people to offer prayers in their home.

"I am sending this mail to appeal to the Ulama and Muftis of Dar-ul-Uloom to guide the community in this hour of crisis created by corona pandemic by issuing a fatwa for the closure of all mosques throughout the country for the time being," he said. India is currently under the biggest lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed 19 lives and infected over 900 people in the country.

The government and medical professionals have urged people to avoid mass gatherings and maintain social distancing..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.