India's COVID-19 cases top 900, death toll 19

  New Delhi
  Updated: 28-03-2020 20:01 IST
  Created: 28-03-2020 20:01 IST
India’s COVID-19 cases top 900, death toll 19

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 918 on Saturday, while the death toll was 19, according to the Union Health Ministry. Deaths have so far been reported from Maharashtra (5), Gujarat (3), Karnataka (2), Madhya Pradesh (2) and one each from Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

In its updated data at 5.45 PM, the ministry stated that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country was 819, while 79 people were either cured/discharged and one had migrated. The total number of 918 cases in the country included 47 foreigners, the data stated. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far at 180, including three foreign nationals, followed by Kerala, where the number of cases has climbed to 176, including eight foreign nationals, according to the ministry data.

In Telangana, the number of cases has gone up to 56, including 10 foreigners, while Karnataka has reported 55 cases till now. The number of cases in Rajasthan has climbed to 54, including two foreigners, according to the data.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 55 cases, including a foreigner while in Gujarat, the cases have gone up to 45, including one foreign national. The number of cases has increased to 40 in Tamil Nadu, including six foreigners, while the number of positive cases in Delhi has gone up to 39, including a foreigner. Punjab has reported 38 cases, while 33 COVID-19 cases have so far been detected in Haryana, including 14 foreigners.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded 30 cases, Jammu and Kashmir 20, West Bengal 15, Andhra Pradesh 14 and Ladakh 13. Bihar has reported nine cases, Chandigarh eight and Chhattisgarh six. Uttarakhand has five cases, including a foreigner. Himachal Pradesh and Odisha have reported three cases each.

Six cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Goa has reported three coronavirus cases. Puducherry, Mizoram and Manipur have reported one case each.

The ministry on its website stated, "Remaining nine cases are being assigned to states to initiate contact tracing." PTI PLB TIR TIR.

