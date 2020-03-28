AP reports 14th COVID-19 case
Amaravati, Mar 28 (PTI): The 14th positive case of coronavirus was reported in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday
A 23-year-old worker, a native of Rajasthan currently residing in Sanjamala Mandal of Kurnool district, tested positive for coronavirus, district Collector G Veerapandian said
His condition was stable at the Government GeneralHospital in Kurnool, the Collector said.
