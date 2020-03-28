COVID-19: 5 discharged after recovery in Nagpur, Yavatmal

Nagpur/Yavatmal, Mar 29 (PTI)Two people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Nagpur while two others were discharged after they recovered from COVID-19 on Saturday, health officials said. The two new positive cases took the COVID-19 count in Nagpur to 11, as per a district information office release.

"The two who were discharged were kin of the first COVID-9 patient in Nagpur. With this, the number of patients who have been discharged here stands at three. The two who tested positive today are close contacts of a man who tested positive on Thursday," an official said. As per the DIO release, the number of suspected patients in Nagpur is 62. The count of those admitted in hospitals stands at 72, while 1012 are home quarantined.

In Yavatmal, all three people who tested positive earlier were discharged on Saturday evening after re-testing confirmed they were now free from the novel coronavirus infection, Collector MD Singh said. Singh said 750 migrant workers were given food with the help of NGOs, while schools have been requisitioned to keep people affected by the lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

