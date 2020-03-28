Delhi Police receives close to 3,800 lockdown-related calls on 24x7 helpline

The Delhi Police has received close to 3,800 calls on their 24x7 helpline to resolve issues related to the lockdown, officials said on Saturday. A total of 3,796 calls have been received till Saturday on the helpline number 011-23469526, police said. Police received 1,156 calls between 2 PM on Friday and the same time on Saturday, they said. Out of 1,156 calls, 419 were related to matters outside Delhi, which were referred to the respective state helpline numbers

Total 68 calls were received related to people having no food or money, which have been forwarded to NGOs for providing direct relief at their addresses, the police said. Total 32 calls were received regarding medical issues and have been resolved through proper guidance to proceed in case of such emergencies, they said

While 423 calls were related to movement passes and were advised to approach respective jurisdictional Additional DCP-I offices, seven calls pertained to COVID-19-related issues and they were provided with information about coronavirus helplines 23978046 and 1075, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

