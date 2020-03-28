Left Menu
Migrant workers in large numbers reach Anand Vihar bus terminal to return to their native places

Migrant workers in large numbers from different parts of Delhi reached Anand Vihar bus terminal on Saturday to board buses to their native places amid nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Migrant workers at Delhi's Anand Vihar bus terminal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Migrant workers in very large numbers from different parts of Delhi reached Anand Vihar bus terminal on Saturday to board buses to their native places amid nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Police made efforts to regulate the movement of people. Most people reached the bus terminal walking from their residences in different parts of the city and its adjoining areas.

At a time when social distancing is being repeatedly emphasized, the workers were not keeping the mandated distance and were moving in different directions. Many of them were also not wearing masks. The government enforced a 21-day lockdown in the country from Tuesday midnight to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

