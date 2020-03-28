CHIAL ensures smooth operation of special flight from Chandigarh to Paro

The Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) is pulling all stops in its efforts to help people when the entire country is going through lockdown as a preventive measure to check the spread of coronavirus. CHIAL has provided all possible help in the smooth operation of a Drukair special flight on Saturday from Chandigarh to Paro, with 140 passengers on board, mostly students from Bhutan reads a statement.

The evacuation plan was operationalized as per the standard operating procedures and by taking all necessary precautions for handling the passengers. The flight took off from Chandigarh airport at 2:30 pm. "CISF, IAF, immigration authorities and Punjab Police provided required support for the smooth operation of the flight," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.