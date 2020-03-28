Left Menu
Development News Edition

20 COVID-19 positive cases reported in Haryana

Haryana has so far reported a total of 20 COVID-19 positive cases, said officials on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gurugram (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 21:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 21:20 IST
20 COVID-19 positive cases reported in Haryana
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Haryana has so far reported a total of 20 COVID-19 positive cases, said officials on Saturday. A bulletin issued by the health department of the Haryana government said so far a total of 20 cases have been reported positive (Gurugram 10, Faridabad 3, Panipat 4, Panchkula 1, Palwal 1 and Sonepat 1).

Of all the samples collected from the test of Covid-19, 430 were negative and results for 126 samples are still awaited. The health department in the bulletin highlighted that two labs, one each at PGIMS, Rohtak and BPS Khanpur Kalan, have been designated for testing of COVID-19.

All Government/ Government aided/ Private Medical Colleges in the State have been asked to reserve at least 25% of the beds and create exclusive COVID-19 Hospitals. Total 2510 Beds in various Medical colleges are being reserved for COVID-19. Daily wagers who are stuck in various parts of the State are being facilitated/provided with food and other essential items required for their daily living.

"A total No. of 407 FIRs have been registered against the violators of the lockdown and 574 persons have arrested. 2786 Vehicles have also been challaned/impounded to strictly enforce the lockdown," a bulletin outlined. All BPL families are being provided their monthly rations for the month of April free of cost. This will include rice or wheat as per their entitlement, mustard oil, and 1 kg sugar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

UK to help stricken businesses by easing regulation

Britain will ease the regulations for stricken businesses to help them survive the coronavirus crisis, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said on Saturday....

COVID-19 lockdown: Industrialists give wages to 30,000 workers in Jalandhar

The wages of around 30,000 labourers in Punjabs Jalandhar were released on Saturday after a senior police officer met industrialists in the district and requested them to do so, an official statement said. Jalandhar Police Commissioner G S ...

EU gives Tunisia 250 mln euros to fight coronavirus

The European Union granted Tunisia 250 million euros in aid to help it cope with the economic and social effects of coronavirus, the EUs ambassador, Patrice Bergamini, said on Saturday in a tweet.Tunisia, which suffers from limited health i...

JK admin assures people: ‘All essentials available, supply chain smooth’

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday assured its people that there is no need to panic as adequate stocks of essential commodities are available in the Union TerritoryWe are faced with an extraordinary situation due to the Coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020