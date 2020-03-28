20 COVID-19 positive cases reported in Haryana

Haryana has so far reported a total of 20 COVID-19 positive cases, said officials on Saturday. A bulletin issued by the health department of the Haryana government said so far a total of 20 cases have been reported positive (Gurugram 10, Faridabad 3, Panipat 4, Panchkula 1, Palwal 1 and Sonepat 1).

Of all the samples collected from the test of Covid-19, 430 were negative and results for 126 samples are still awaited. The health department in the bulletin highlighted that two labs, one each at PGIMS, Rohtak and BPS Khanpur Kalan, have been designated for testing of COVID-19.

All Government/ Government aided/ Private Medical Colleges in the State have been asked to reserve at least 25% of the beds and create exclusive COVID-19 Hospitals. Total 2510 Beds in various Medical colleges are being reserved for COVID-19. Daily wagers who are stuck in various parts of the State are being facilitated/provided with food and other essential items required for their daily living.

"A total No. of 407 FIRs have been registered against the violators of the lockdown and 574 persons have arrested. 2786 Vehicles have also been challaned/impounded to strictly enforce the lockdown," a bulletin outlined. All BPL families are being provided their monthly rations for the month of April free of cost. This will include rice or wheat as per their entitlement, mustard oil, and 1 kg sugar. (ANI)

