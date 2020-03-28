C'garh minister asks PM to help students stuck in Kyrgyzstan

Chhattisgarh Food and Culture Minister Amarjeet Bhagat on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help bring back 500 medical students from the state stranded in Central Asia's Kyrgyzstan

In a letter to the PM, Bhagat said the students wanted to return home due to the coronavirus outbreak

The son of state Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh is among the stranded students in Kyrgyzstan, a release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

