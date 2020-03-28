Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jodhpur jail inmates call off hunger strike demanding parole due to coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jodhpur
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 22:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 22:21 IST
Jodhpur jail inmates call off hunger strike demanding parole due to coronavirus
Superintendent (Jodhpur Central Jail) Kailash Trivedi said efforts were on to make them reconsider their demand but they agreed to call off their strike on Friday Image Credit: ANI

Inmates of the Jodhpur Central Jail have called off their indefinite hunger strike after getting assurance from the jail administration that the government is considering their demand to release them in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The inmates, however, threatened to resume their strike if no action is taken till Tuesday

Superintendent (Jodhpur Central Jail) Kailash Trivedi said efforts were on to make them reconsider their demand but they agreed to call off their strike on Friday

The inmates of the Jodhpur Central Jail went on an indefinite hunger strike on Tuesday, demanding their release as they are "more vulnerable to coronavirus".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

11 positive COVID-19 cases traced to single religious congregation, says J-K Principal Secretary Planning

A total of 11 coronavirus positive cases can be traced back to a single religious congregation in the Kashmir division, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning of J-K said on Saturday. We have found that 11 of the positive cases in the K...

Magnitude 5.8 quake hits Indonesia

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Indonesia on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said httpswww.emsc-csem.orgEarthquakeearthquake.phpid842696, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.The quakes epi...

Amarinder urges Centre to immediately release Rs 2088 Cr GST compensation for Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister&#160; Amarinder Singh on Saturday sought immediate release of GST compensation arrears of Rs 2,088 crore as well as deferment of instalments of industrial and agricultural loans by commercial banks to help the state fi...

Not enough passes for staff of medicine shop owners: Delhi Drug Trader Association

Medicines shops in Delhi are facing a shortage of staff due to the non-availability of the passes for them, said Ashish Grover, General Secretary of Delhi Drug Trader Association said on Saturday. We have passes for medicine shop owners but...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020