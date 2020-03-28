Jodhpur jail inmates call off hunger strike demanding parole due to coronavirus

Inmates of the Jodhpur Central Jail have called off their indefinite hunger strike after getting assurance from the jail administration that the government is considering their demand to release them in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The inmates, however, threatened to resume their strike if no action is taken till Tuesday

Superintendent (Jodhpur Central Jail) Kailash Trivedi said efforts were on to make them reconsider their demand but they agreed to call off their strike on Friday

The inmates of the Jodhpur Central Jail went on an indefinite hunger strike on Tuesday, demanding their release as they are "more vulnerable to coronavirus".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

