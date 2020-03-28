Delhi govt starts distributing ration for April; ration to be available on all seven days of week

The Delhi government on Saturday started distributing ration for the next month and decided to provide ration everyday in the wake of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced last week that those receiving ration from fair-price shops would get 50 per cent extra for the next month.

"The Delhi government has started distributing ration for the next month. 7.5 kg per person, which means one and a half times more than the normal," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi. There are around 72 lakh beneficiaries of the public distribution system in the national capital.

According to the health department, 49 coronavirus cases have so far been reported in Delhi. In a statement issued on Saturday evening, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain assured the beneficiaries that sufficient ration is available for all of them.

"There is no need to create panic by rushing to ration shops for obtaining ration. Ration will be available on all seven days without any weekly off," Hussain was quoted as saying in the statement. The minister said MLAs are also keen and eager for early and convenient distribution of free ration to the poor and needy beneficiaries. He requested MLAs and FPS dealers to regularly educate and guide beneficiaries for maintaining prescribed social distancing norms and not to panic while receiving ration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.