728 cases filed in Aurangabad for violation of lockdown

Aurangabad city policehave filed 728 cases in the last three days for those defyinglockdown

Cases were registered under IPC section 188(disobedience of lawful orders of public servant) againstthose who were found roaming on streets without reason, anofficial release said here.

