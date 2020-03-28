Left Menu
Development News Edition

Many domestic workers find the going difficult in lockdown

With Delhi also witnessing lockdown like other parts of the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus, many domestic workers are facing difficulties as they are finding difficult to make the ends meet.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 22:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 22:39 IST
Many domestic workers find the going difficult in lockdown
Domestic workers in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey With Delhi also witnessing lockdown like other parts of the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus, many domestic workers are facing difficulties as they are finding difficult to make the ends meet.

While they have no option of earning more by working extra, they not have enough money to stock supplies. They are also not registered with the government to get subsidised food. A few also complained of rise in the price of some essential commodities. Rajkumari, a domestic maid, said that her children do not have jobs and things were very costly.

"I am very poor. How will I buy things? I belong to Bihar and live here on rent. It is difficult to survive. I am not able to go to work. I do not have money," she said. Another domestic worker Rajpati said that she is not able to go to work since the lockdown was enforced and there was uncertainty about how long it will last.

"How will I pay rent and my bills? I don't have money. Nobody is giving money as advance. I have to run my house with whatever money I have," she said. Rajeshwari, another maid, said she needed money and has not been able to meet her employers due to the lockdown.

"My husband is handicapped. I have four children. How will I pay my rent, my electricity bill? Sometimes, we have rice and at times have to make do with salt and roti," she said. A 21-day nationwide lockdown was enforced from Tuesday midnight to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Supreme Court judge NV Ramana donates Rs 3 lakh to strengthen efforts to combat coronavirus

Supreme Court Judge Justice NV Ramana on Saturday donated Rs 1 lakh each to Prime Ministers Relief Fund and to the chief ministers relief fund in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to combat the spread of coronavirus. Vice President M Venkaiah N...

Youth from Punjab village tests COVID-19 positive at Haryana hospital

A 21-year-old man who was admitted to the civil hospital here in Haryana tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday, officials said. The man is from a village in Patiala in Punjab.Haryana health department official said after complaining of high ...

Delhi Govt is making shelters in schools where 20 lakh people can stay if required: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government is working pro-actively amid the COVID-19 outbreak and the government has started the process of making shelters in schools havin...

J-K Lt Guv calls for doubling the efforts to contain spread of the coronavirus

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu on Saturday asked the officers engaged in coronavirus prevention efforts to double their efforts for containing the spread of the deadly virus. He chaired a high-level meeting here at Raj Bhavan.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020