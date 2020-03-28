Left Menu
11 positive COVID-19 cases traced to single religious congregation, says J-K Principal Secretary Planning

A total of 11 coronavirus positive cases can be traced back to a single religious congregation in the Kashmir division, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning of J-K said on Saturday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-03-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 28-03-2020 23:13 IST
Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning of J&K (center). Image Credit: ANI

A total of 11 coronavirus positive cases can be traced back to a single religious congregation in the Kashmir division, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning of J-K said on Saturday. "We have found that 11 of the positive cases in the Kashmir division could be traced to a single religious congregation. Another 6 cases could be traced to another group which had traveled to Saudi Arabia," said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning, Jammu and Kashmir.

He also informed about the five new cases, of which, two were in Srinagar and three in Jammu, all contacts of previously COVID-19 cases. "5 new positive cases- 2 in Srinagar, 3 in Jammu- all contacts of previously positive cases; All Jammu cases asymptomatic; Total number of cases is now 33," Kansal said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 918 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported. (ANI)

