Man shots dead wife, 2 children, kills self in Panipat

A man allegedly shot dead his wife and two minor children before committing suicide in Haryana's Panipat district on Saturday, police said. The man, aged around 35, was having a marital discord, Panipat Deputy Superintendent of Police (headquarters) Satish Kumar said over phone.

The incident took place in Raj Nagar locality and a licensed pistol was used to commit the crime, police said. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.