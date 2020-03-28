Lockdown: Mumbai restaurateur with siren-fitted car detained

The owner of a well-known eatery in Matunga in Mumbai was detained on Saturday for flouting lockdown rules by moving about in a car fitted with a siren used by ambulances, police said. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

"The man has been detained and he is being questioned in Matunga police station," an official said. He said action would be taken after the probe was complete.

The nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop ths spread of the novel coronavirus..

