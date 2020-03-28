Delivering food, ration to poor and needy, helped over 12k: Noida police

The Noida police has started home delivering food and ration at the doorsteps of the poor and needy amid a complete lockdown due to coronavirus which has resulted in a crisis especially for daily wage earners, officials said on Saturday. The innovative response to the hardships of the poor involves use of emergency police response vehicles (PRV) and support from NGOs. The police personnel have so far helped over 12,000 people across Noida and Greater Noida, a senior officer said.

"Our effort is to ensure that nobody sleeps hungry in the district. We have created a reserve of food items for this purpose. Voluntary organizations are also assisting us in this noble cause," Gautambudh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh said. Singh said police vehicles have been deployed for delivering food and ration to the poor and needy.

"So far, over 12,000 people have benefited from this service. As soon as we get information about food or medicine requirement, the PRVs carry the required items and deliver at the location. PRV service is working round the clock to help the poor and needy," he added. Apart from this, the district police is also ensuring availability of ration, milk, vegetables, medicines, etc., Singh said. He also made an appeal to non-governmental and voluntary organisations to come forward and cooperate in their efforts.

"Deputy Police Commissioner Vrinda Shukla (mobile number 8595902510) has been appointed as the nodal officer for this work. Voluntary organisations that wish to help the police in this noble work can contact the officer," he said in a statement. Meanwhile, two FIRs were registered in Gautam Buddh Nagar and three people arrested for defying restrictions imposed due to the lockdown, the police said in a statement. Total 1,222 vehicles were checked across 112 barriers in the district and challans issued to 100 of them for various violations, the police added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has so far recorded 26 positive cases of coronavirus, according to Health Department officials..

