Test of man who ended life fearing having contracted

The test report of the manfrom Uppoor in Udupi district, who committed suicide fearinghe had contracted coronavirus infection, has returned negativefor the virus

Health department officials in Udupi said the post-mortem test report had shown that he did not have the virusinfection and asked the people in the area not to panic

Gopalakrishna Madivala (56), had hanged himself onWednesday suspecting he had the disease, leaving a death noteto family members asking them to stay safe.PTI MVG SSPTIPTI PTI

