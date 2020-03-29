Left Menu
BJD leader Achyuta Samanta feeds poor people, thousands of stray animals in Bhubaneswar

As the lockdown imposes serious problems to the vulnerable sections of the society and also the stray animals and birds who are facing starvation, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Achyuta Samanta has undertaken an initiative to feed the needy.

29-03-2020
BJD MP and Founder of KISS Foundation Achyuta Samanta feeding a monkey in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

As the lockdown imposes serious problems to the vulnerable sections of the society and also the stray animals and birds who are facing starvation, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Achyuta Samanta has undertaken an initiative to feed the needy. On Saturday he was seen travelling to various parts of the city feeding around 1500 monkeys, 2000 stray dogs and birds besides distributing food to the poor people and dry fruits to children.

The initiative has been undertaken in collaboration with the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Foundation, of which he is also the founder. The Central government enforced a 21-day lockdown in the country from Tuesday midnight to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 979 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country, out of which 86 people have been cured or discharged. (ANI)

