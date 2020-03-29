Left Menu
Locals protest against COVID-19 victim's burial in Ahmedabad

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-03-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 17:33 IST
A number of locals protested against the burial of a coronavirus victim at a cemetery located near her house in Ahmedabad , fearing spread of the viral infection, police said on Sunday. The health officials and police had to take her mortal remains to another burial ground where, after some protests, she was finally laid to rest, they said.

The 46-year-old COVID-19 patient died at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital here on Saturday. Her mortal remains were carried to the cemetery near her house at Kagdapith on Saturday evening.

However, locals gathered in large numbers and started protesting, saying the victim's burial might lead to spread of coronavirus infection among residents, a police official said. Despite the authorities assuring the locals of there being no threat of the spread of infection from the body, they kept on protesting and did not allow the burial there.

The body was then taken to a graveyard in Danilimda locality where also the police and health officials faced opposition from locals, police inspector Vikrant Vasava said. "We explained to them that their fear was unfounded as the body was cleansed as per the protocol, and there was no chance of the virus spreading and affecting the locals. After much argument, they finally accepted our assurance and the body was buried at the Danilimda graveyard," he said.

The police had to make strict security arrangements to ensure the crowd remained away from the graveyard where the deceased was finally laid to rest, he added..

